Fishing dock at Williamson Lake to be considered

The Revelstoke Rod & Gun Club is asking the city to consider installing a fishing dock at Williamson Lake.

An assessment by Ian McGregor, a fisheries biologist with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, found that the lake would be an excellent candidate for a dock, though the ideal location is yet to be determined.

“Another thoughtful suggestion apart from placement, to ensure maximum safety for all users, is to delineate a ‘no swim zone’ with floats and signage making the user areas well delineated,” said Jennifer Bowden, one of the Rod & Gun Club directors, in a letter to council.

The society stocks the lake annually. In June of 2021 they released 500 Fraser Valley strain, spring-catchable sized rainbow trout.

As part of their stewardship plan, there are resources available to fund fishing docks that are accessible.

“This aids in our children’s knowledge about fisheries sustainability, all the while allowing a healthy outdoor activity which stacks onto their acquisition of valuable life skills,” Bowden said.

She anticipates the cost would be approximately $25,000, paid in full by the society. The high quality materials would require little to no maintenance, with the structure itself guaranteed for two years while the floats are guaranteed for ten years.

The current dock at Williamson Lake was closed to fishing in 2020.

Council received the letter at their Nov. 23 meeting and referred it to their upcoming budget discussions.

