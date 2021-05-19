A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Five more protesters were arrested by the RCMP at the Fairy Creek blockade on Wednesday, May 19, bringing the total to 12 arrests over two days since enforcement of an injunction order began.

Four of the protesters were arrested for breaching the injunction order issued by the B.C. Supreme Court regarding Fairy Creek, a watershed area near Port Renfrew. One was detained for obstruction after failing to abide by police orders, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release.

“All arrested individuals will be processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment and released following signing their conditional release documents,” Manseau explained.

A special extraction team was attempting to remove two other protesters who had locked themselves to a bridge.

Seven protesters were arrested on Tuesday, the first day of enforcement action by the RCMP. The first five were arrested for breaching the injunction, and other two for obstruction after trying to force their way through a police checkpoint on the McClure Forest Service Road.

All seven of the protesters arrested Tuesday were processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. Six were released pending a future court date, while the seventh refused to sign a conditional release document and was held in custody overnight prior to a court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Video posted to the Fairy Creek Blockade page on Facebook showed supporters rallying outside the courthouse on Wednesday during the court appearance. A protester, identified as Rainbow Eyes, was released, and comments on the video that she wasn’t required to sign anything prior to her release.

“Leaving site yesterday and getting to the top and hearing the cheers in the police mobile was probably the coolest experience I’ve ever had,” Rainbow Eyes told the crowd. “The power is in the people and we have to remember that the power is in the land and we connect with the land and we fight for the land; something new is created we’ve never felt before because we’re trapped. And they don’t want us to feel that alive-ness of fighting for something that is so needed right now that will change the tides.”

Additionally, the Canadian Association of Journalists is asking the court to limit the power of the RCMP when issuing injunctions after media access was temporarily blocked during enforcement of the court injunction.

“The RCMP and other police agencies have failed to respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when executing injunctions,” said CAJ president Brent Jolly. “Since they have not shown an ability to handle the powers, the only solution we can think of is to respectfully ask the courts to limit those powers.”

READ MORE: Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

protest

Previous story
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
Vernon water utility bracing for dry summer

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Greater Vernon Water says there is a high chance that a dry spring 2021 will be followed by a dry month of June, and is encouraging residents to reduce their water consumption. (RDNO photo)
Vernon water utility bracing for dry summer

June is a critical month for assessing water levels before summer, and GVW says there’s a high chance the month will be dry

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Getty images)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 directives still in place

Despite increasing vaccination rates, pandemic restrictions have not been lifted

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Most Read