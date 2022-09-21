BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

BC Conservation officers caught them during a patrol of the Dean River

Five U.S. citizens caught more than they expected when they were fined by the BC Conservation Officer Service for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola recently.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service noted officers were patrolling the Dean River to conduct angling compliance checks when they met up with the fishing individuals.

Using barbed hooks is in contravention of the BC Sport Fishing Regulation so each of them were issued a $575 fine.

“It was an expensive day of fishing,” noted the Facebook post.

Bella CoolaConservation

Previous story
‘The bond is broken’: Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
Next story
Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days

Just Posted

Documents contributed by Dana Dean give a peek into the day Revelstoke railroaders, including her father Benn, aided the Queen on her trip aboard the Royal Train. (Contributed by Dana Dean)
Documents detail Queen Elizabeth II’s trip through Revelstoke on Royal Train

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

Brett Mallon in his studio. (Photo by Maxim Vidricaire)
Meet the artist behind Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s main gallery

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats