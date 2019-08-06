Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

  • Aug. 6, 2019 5:50 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A five-year-old child drowned when he climbed into a neighbour’s above-ground pool in Anglemont last Saturday, according to Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

“The parents were actively looking for the child and it was the neighbour that came out into their backyard and found the boy in the bottom of the pool,” Kennedy said.

The child was unable to be revived after roughly two hours of attempting to resuscitate him at the scene and in an ambulance en route to a waiting helicopter at a landing strip in Anglemont.

Read more: Haze in Shuswap skies could be from fires in Siberia

Read more: Driver clocked at 149 km/h in Shuswap on weekend loses vehicle for 7 days

Kennedy said the family is from the Lower Mainland and believed to be seasonal residents.

The child was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. playing in the backyard of the home and found about a half hour later, Kennedy said.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to the call about 5:13 p.m.

Police were called in at about 5:25 p.m. to assist paramedics, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the family is being assisted by RCMP Victim Services.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear won’t euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marihjana plants and the file remains under investigation

Growls and hugs for Aug 7

Keystone basin, RCMP, and Le Marche

Web poll: Should Area B in CSRD be allowed to not have building inspections?

Representative for the area said he will petition for the requirement to be removed

A War has Begun: City of Revelstoke vs. Regional District Area B

We have a battle of one government pitted against another

Revelstoke roads and weather: road construction throughout Glacier National Park

There are five road work projects between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Letter: Columns by Shuswap, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLAs bear striking resemblance

BC Building Trades executive director questions who local BC Liberal MLAs speak for

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Learn wildfire coping skills at Okanagan CMHA workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Most Read