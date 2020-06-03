Flair Airlines. (Contributed)

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

Flair Airlines announced it will once again include Kelowna as part of its travel routes while making the decision to delay the launch of certain locations due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

On June 3, Flair announced an expansion of its current route schedule which includes service to Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Kelowna.

For now, Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada. Flair has also decided to offer full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations – Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, N.B and Charlottetown.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces and for Flair as a business,” said John Mullins, vice president of customer experience and airports, Flair Airlines.

“Safety comes first for Flair and our customers are our priority.”

For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

READ MORE: Kelowna Art Gallery offers free admission for June

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students go back to school

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography
Next story
UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Just Posted

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Okanagan home sales increase over last month, still below 2019 numbers: OMREB

Sales, listings see increase over May’s numbers but dwindle in comparison to 2019

Snowmobiling injects $30M yearly into Revelstoke economy: study

The sport also supports roughly 600 jobs locally

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

UBC announces downtown Kelowna campus

Construction not anticipated to begin for two years, due to zoning processes

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

Titanic fails to successfully cross Atlantic a second time

I can hold her in my two hands. She is tiny and… Continue reading

‘It’s in the looks people give’: Kelowna women use shared experiences to combat racism

Friday’s peaceful protest is in solidarity with the Black community in the U.S.

Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested at a motel in Osoyoos on May 21

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Most Read