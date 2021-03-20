Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

West Kelowna crews kept busy with two fire calls within minutes of each other

West Kelowna fire crews snuffed out patches of flame that ignited on the side of Highway 97 near the west side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

West Kelowna firefighters snuffed out a grass fire near Highway 97 Saturday, before being called to another fire close by.

Flames originally broke out on the West Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. on March 20. The fire was visible from downtown Kelowna.

Fire crews were quick to respond, tackling multiple spot fires not far from the highway.

A fire inspector with West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the fire was accidentally caused by a cigarette, and the individual was unable to put it out. He then flagged down nearby drivers for help.

The blaze grew to about 200-by-50 feet in size before being extinguished.

While that blaze was still smoking, West Kelowna fire crews split off to attend another reported fire on Glenrosa Road.

Up Glenrosa Road, the fire which was reported from the roadway as a grass fire, turned out to be an unmonitored burn pile in thick brush, on private property. Crews attended and with the help of the property owner, ensured it was safe to burn.

