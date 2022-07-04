Flash rain causing flooding of some homes and roads in Penticton

A flash rain event on Monday afternoon has caused flooding of roads and some homes in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton City’s Emergency Operations Centre is responding to overland flooding from the flash rain and are bringing in rapid damage assessment teams as well as public works to assist residents and assess impacts to public infrastructure on July 4.

The Penticton Fire Department has been busy all Monday afternoon dealing with calls from home owners experiencing flooding into their homes as far up as the Wiltse area to downtown Penticton. One home on Evergreen Drive has flooding debris covering the backyard while another home on Duncan Avenue East has water pouring into the basement suite.

Videos on Penticton Facebook pages shows homes and roads flooded all over the city.

Even the grass at the main fire hall on Winnipeg Street looks like a pond.

Residents experiencing flooding and who have concerns about the safety of their homes are asked to contact 250-490-2307 ext. 7.

Sandbags are available for residents at the Public Works Yards Building at 616 Okanagan Avenue.

The city has also received reports of dangerous driving conditions on Penticton roads. Drivers should watch for pooling water, gravel, debris and large rocks. Public Works crews are clearing roads on a priority basis.

Drivers are recommending to stay away from the Channel Parkway near the Ford dealership as smaller vehicles might not get through the high water.

The entire Okanagan has been experienced the large volumes of rain.