Flicked cigarette butt sparks small fire

The cigarette would have added fuel to the fire if it wasn’t for good samaritans

A cigarette butt almost added more fuel to the fire in West Kelowna on Westside Road.

Good samaritans acted quickly and reported the fire, keeping it from spreading any further. One man that was a part of the group that worked to extinguish the flames took to social media to get the word out.

“Let’s be careful with what we throw out the windows,” Derek Ingram said in a Facebook post.”If we all hadn’t stopped this would have been bad.”

This comes after West Kelowna Council took a stance against “flicked cigarette butts” from vehicles. Signs have been put up along the sides of roads warning motorists of a bylaw fine of $500, the provincial government fine is $575. Council was passionate about the need for the signs to be put in place to prevent further wildfires.

If you see a wildfire report it immediately to Wildfire Sevices at *5555

