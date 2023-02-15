(Mark Brett - Western News) WestJet is resuming service this summer between Penticton and Edmonton. (Photo- Mark Brett)

Flights between Penticton and Edmonton to resume after 2-year hiatus

WestJet’s new summer service includes flights from Penticton’s airport twice a week

WestJet plans on resuming non-stop flights between Penticton and Edmonton this summer,.

Travellers in Penticton will be more connected to Alberta starting July 1, with WestJet set to offer flights between the cities twice a week.

Penticton’s included in WestJet’s recent summer-service expansion plans, with non-stop flights between the two Western Canadian destinations available during the airline’s peak season.

Flights from Edmonton will depart at 11 a.m. and arrive in Penticton at 11:27, according to WestJet.

The airline last offered non-stop flights between Penticton and Edmonton in 2021.

Currently, Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) offers flights to Vancouver and Calgary.

As part of its domestic update earlier this week, WestJet also announced the resumption of peak-season service between Kelowna-Sakatoon, Kelowna-Regina, Calgary-Terrace and Edmonton-Nanaimo.

