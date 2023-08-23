Kelowna International Airport sign (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport sign (Black Press file photo)

Flights cancelled again at Kelowna airport

For the sixth straight day, planes will be grounded until 9 p.m.

Despite clear skies, the Kelowna airport has again made the decision to cancel flights for the majority of Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Some arriving and departing flights will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m, but most of the planes during the day will be grounded. This is to allow aerial firefighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area.

As of 9:30 a.m., 12 flights are scheduled to be on time, six delayed and 32 have been cancelled.

It is the sixth straight day of flight cancellations. Parking fees will continue to be waived for those in the short term or long term parking lots at the airport.

If flying overnight, food and beverage options will be limited inside the airport.

More information can be found at ylw.kelowna.ca.

READ MORE: No changes to Kelowna wildfire overnight despite rain and lightning in the area

READ MORE: Clarke Creek wildfire remains the same in Lake Country despite downpour

