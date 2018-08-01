1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: One person is dead and another is missing after a float plane crashed into the waters of a lake north of Pemberton Wednesday.

A third person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP spokesperson Annie Linteau said in a statement.

The plane crashed at about 1:15 p.m. into Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet. The plane remains partially submerged.

A helicopter and a plane have been sent to help with the rescue mission and local emergency responders are on scene. Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have also been deployed.

Linteau said police received several 911 calls following the crash. Nearby boaters actived quickly to attempt to rescue those inside the plane.

RCMP are currently advising the families of those involved.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, police said, and the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: New fires sparked at Mabel and Monte Lakes

Just Posted

Update: 11 new fires reported near Revelstoke after last night’s storm

According to the BC Wildfire Service Map there are 11 new fires… Continue reading

MLA Doug Clovechok: ‘A safer highway is on the way’

Earlier in July MLA Doug Clovechok announced that his announcement on social… Continue reading

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

Learn to fish at Martha Creek tomorrow with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

Learn to fish at Martha Creek Provincial Park with the Freshwater Fisheries… Continue reading

Got bats in your belfry?

If you find a bat, alive or dead, never touch it with your bare hands

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

‘Nobody’s child’: A B.C. woman’s journey to healing from the ’60s Scoop

Tricia Bates, 49, says she only got confirmation this year that she was part of the ’60s Scoop

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

UPDATE: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Most Read