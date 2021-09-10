Water floods the 3500 block of 40th Avenue in Vernon Friday. (Carol Giffen photo)

Water floods the 3500 block of 40th Avenue in Vernon Friday. (Carol Giffen photo)

Flooding ‘collapses’ Vernon city street

Alexis Park area residents without water after suspected main break

Water flooded a Vernon street Friday afternoon and saw the road collapse.

Residents in the 3500 block of 40th Avenue reported their street was flooded around noon, Sept. 10.

City of Vernon crews was quick to the Alexis Park area, but not before some substantial damage occurred.

“The road is collapsing under the water,” resident Carol Giffen said in a Facebook post warning people not to drive down the road.

“The water main that broke is by the church and the water flowed down the street and came up thru all the cracks in the road.”

Crews have turned the water off and told Giffen it will be back on in a couple of hours.

“They have been pounding the pavement to try and level it. They say the work won’t be finished today,” Giffen told the Morning Star.

Stacy Lynn said this is not the first time this section of road has been flooded.

“The same thing happened to us in September of 2016 in the same area.”

The 2016 flood caused contaminated water to flow into the lower level of Kal Tire Place, causing considerable repairs to be made.

READ MORE: Repairs continue at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Previous story
B.C. sees 820 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 more deaths
Next story
Revelstoke hospital gets much needed equiptment donated by local family

Just Posted

The Kootenay-Columbia candidates are now live in Black Press’ candidate forum. (Contributed)
LIVE: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

Dr. Cam Molder, Lanny and Airin Kawakubo, Shinji Kawakubo, Dr. Kirk McCarroll , Dr. Alex Farrugia (head of anesthesia for QVH), and Dr. Kurt Deschner pose with the new portable ventilator. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke hospital gets much needed equiptment donated by local family

Advance polling is open at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the next four days. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate issues during virtual forum

House fire on Moss St. in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Gofundme launched for victims of Moss St. fire