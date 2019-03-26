Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Florida high school massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed

He is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year

The suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre will be back in court as his attorneys try to prevent prosecutors from learning the mental health experts they are consulting.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will argue Tuesday that the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed.

They say they are not required to tell prosecutors which experts they are consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors can learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The Associated Press

