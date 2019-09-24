Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Delivery of this year’s flu vaccine will be later than normal, but that’s not expected to affect overall vaccine availability for the public.

“We are aware that the first delivery of this year’s vaccine, scheduled for September, will be delayed. The full quantity of vaccine will be available in October, which will compensate for this delay,” states an email from Heather Amos, spokesperson for the BC Centre for Disease Control. “This means supplies for high priority populations including health-care workers, people in long-term care facilities, and people at high risk due to underlying medical conditions should not be affected.”

She says it’s likely that large public clinics operated by public health nurses will begin offering the flu vaccine in early November, which is in line with most years.

Read more: Vaccine wars – Social media battle outbreak of bogus claimes

Read more: This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

Read more: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for school children

Amos said there is also a shortage of a variety of flu vaccine given to young people, but a similar type available will compensate.

“We have recently become aware of a shortfall of the quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four types of flu, and is only given to children and adolescents in B.C. However, we expect to have sufficient supplies of the trivalent vaccine, which protects against three types, to compensate.

“The quadrivalent and trivalent vaccines should offer a similar level of protection for the types of flu expected to circulate this year, so this shortfall is not expected to be clinically significant.”

Amos says delays and shortfalls in flu vaccines happen regularly, so the centre expects this year will be similar to most years in terms of total quantities of vaccine and the timing of distribution.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs, handgun
Next story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies win double on opening weekend

They played Osoyoos and Kamloops last weekend

Revelstoke roads and weather: fog and showers

High 17 degrees

Revelstoke’s Turbo Bambi is creating a ‘landmark’ for Luna

Luna Sound, Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder and Luna Studio are coming… Continue reading

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

‘I will be forever grateful’: Revelstoke residents honoured for saving man’s life

Chances for surviving cardiac arrest decreases 10 per cent every minute CPR is not administered

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Most Read