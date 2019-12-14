Flurries and slushy roads for Revlestoke area today

Roads and weather conditions for Dec. 14

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Park West Boundary. Compact snow between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary. Road construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 5.8 km. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Highway 1. Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Victoria Rd W for 42.0 km (25 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and End of Route for 150.1 km.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

For more information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Last 24 hours: 2 cm

Last 48 hours: 10 cm

Season total: 324 cm

Glacier National Park avalanche forecast:

“Small avalanches will be easy to trigger in steep terrain. Throw in a ski cut at the top of your run, and be prepared to manage your sluff.”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

‘Where the miracles live’: Shane Koyczan narrates powerful KGH Foundation video

