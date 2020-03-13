Flurries and wind in forecast for Revelstoke

Roads and weather for March 13

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. A few flurries beginning this morning. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 19 overnight.

March14: Mainly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Trans Canada east to Golden: Slushy with slippery sections.

Trans Canada west to Sicamous: No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections, compact snow.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

5 cm in the last 24 hours.

5 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth 270 cm.

Avalanche forecast:

Glacier National Park: “Storm slabs are reactive to mountain travelers. The persistent weak layer, if triggered has the potential to propagate into large avalanches.”

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Parks Canada.

North and South Columbia: “The recent storm snow may sit on a weak surface hoar layer and a sun crust on steep solar aspects which is reactive to human triggers. A shift in wind direction to northeast will form fresh wind slabs at all elevations on previously windward slopes throughout the day.”

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

