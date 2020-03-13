Flurries and wind in forecast for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. A few flurries beginning this morning. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 19 overnight.
March14: Mainly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Road conditions from DriveBC:
Trans Canada east to Golden: Slushy with slippery sections.
Trans Canada west to Sicamous: No warnings or conditions.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections, compact snow.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.
For live information see DriveBC.
Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:
5 cm in the last 24 hours.
5 cm in the last 48 hours.
Base depth 270 cm.
Avalanche forecast:
Glacier National Park: “Storm slabs are reactive to mountain travelers. The persistent weak layer, if triggered has the potential to propagate into large avalanches.”
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable
Below treeline: 2-Moderate
For more information see Parks Canada.
North and South Columbia: “The recent storm snow may sit on a weak surface hoar layer and a sun crust on steep solar aspects which is reactive to human triggers. A shift in wind direction to northeast will form fresh wind slabs at all elevations on previously windward slopes throughout the day.”
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable
Below treeline: 2-Moderate
For more information see Avalanche Canada.
