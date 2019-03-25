Fog and pooling water on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for March 25

The rain is expected to continue till late morning. (File photo)

Road conditions as of 6:12 a.m.

Highway 1 west- Limited visibility with fog 15 km east of Chase to Revelstoke. Water pooling.

Highway 1 east-Construction work between Glacier National Park east boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect Minor delays.

Highway 23 north and south-No warnings or conditions.

Check DriveBC for up to date information.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A few showers ending late morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers beginning overnight. Snow level 1,000 m. Low plus 2.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Snow at Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 0 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Base depth: 208 cm

Season total: 893 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park:

“Temps at 2,000 m have remained above zero for the past 7 days resulting in poor overnight recovery and a isothermal snowpack at lower elevations. If the sun shines today, the avalanche hazard will increase rapidly as the upper snowpack loses strength.”

Alpine: 2-Moderate- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 3-Considerable- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Tuesday:

Alpine and treeline-2-Moderate

Below treeline-3-Considerable

See Avalanche Canada for up to date information.

 

