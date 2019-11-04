Fog and winter road conditions on Highway 1 this morning

A view of Highway 1 near Parks Canada headquarters 72 km east of Revelstoke looking east, as of 9:16 a.m. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Showers. Snow level rising to 1,600 metres this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 4.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1: Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

East to Golden: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri. Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-1 p.m., possible 60 minute delay. Other times 20 minute delays.

Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.

West to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.

Utility work between Big Eddy Rd and Highway 23; Highway 23 South. Expect minor delays.

Maintenance between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Lane closures in both directions in effect. Shoulder grading on four lane highway.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Highway 1 and Goldstream Rd for 90.7 km.

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned construction.

