A view of Mt. Macpherson from beside the Jordan River. (File photo)

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Forest fire between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Woolsey Creek. Controlled burn.

READ MORE: Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly. Single lane alternating traffic.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Utility work between Maley Rd. and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km. Expect minor delays.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1.

Maintenance between Hardman FSR and Mt Begbie Rd for 21.1 km. Single lane alternating traffic.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Birch Creek, near Kinbasket Lake, 0.01 Ha, under control.

Whatshan Lake FSR, southwest of Nakusp, 0.02 Ha.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park
Next story
Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Just Posted

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Winery has finally opened its doors after nearly five years of construction

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 1,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Crews make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous

Most Read