Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

A view of Mt. Macpherson from beside the Jordan River. (File photo)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Forest fire between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Woolsey Creek. Controlled burn.

READ MORE: Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly. Single lane alternating traffic.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Utility work between Maley Rd. and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km. Expect minor delays.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1.

Maintenance between Hardman FSR and Mt Begbie Rd for 21.1 km. Single lane alternating traffic.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Birch Creek, near Kinbasket Lake, 0.01 Ha, under control.

Whatshan Lake FSR, southwest of Nakusp, 0.02 Ha.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.