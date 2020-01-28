Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain mixed with wet snow ending late this morning then cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 1.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 240 cm

Season total: 753 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Pockets of wind slab are catching skiers off-guard in the alpine. Specific terrain features (ie steep, wind-loaded slopes) are failing under a person’s load.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain..”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

