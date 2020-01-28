Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain mixed with wet snow ending late this morning then cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 1.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 240 cm

Season total: 753 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Pockets of wind slab are catching skiers off-guard in the alpine. Specific terrain features (ie steep, wind-loaded slopes) are failing under a person’s load.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain..”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges
Next story
Feds’ electric-car rebate uses nearly half its three-year budget in eight months

Just Posted

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Revelstoke City Council proposes borrowing money to fund new arena roof

They applied for a grant but haven’t heard back yet

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

RCMP looking for people of interest in a theft in November

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for two people of interest in the… Continue reading

Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain today

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Shuswap man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

Power outage at Big White

It’s unknown why the power went out Tuesday afternoon

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

Most Read