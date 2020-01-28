Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Periods of rain mixed with wet snow ending late this morning then cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low minus 1.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 1.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.
South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 3 cm
Base depth: 240 cm
Season total: 753 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Monday
“Pockets of wind slab are catching skiers off-guard in the alpine. Specific terrain features (ie steep, wind-loaded slopes) are failing under a person’s load.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Recent fresh snow has been redistributed into pockets of wind slab at treeline and in the alpine. Use caution in wind exposed terrain..”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada