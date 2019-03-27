Foggy highway conditions and some fresh snow at the resort

No mountain views this morning in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Highway conditions as of 7:50 a.m.

Highway 1: Limited visibility with fog between Prosh Frtg and Glacier Park West Boundary. Water pooling.

Highway 1 east: Vehicle incident last night and road work near Jumping Creek Rd mean possible travel delays. Construction work on the east side of Glacier National Park also has potential for delays.

Highway 1 west: Fog patches till Salmon Arm. Road sweeping between Bowolin Rd and Highway 23 South. Watch for a slow moving vehicle.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Nixon Rd and the end of Highway 23.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Cleland Rd.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Snow level 700 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Low of zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort snow report:

Last 24 hours: 12 cm

Last 48 hours: 26 cm

Base depth: 225 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Expect thin soft slabs in immediate lee alpine areas with today’s snowfall.”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 2-Moderate: Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

