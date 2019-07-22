Minister of Health, Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, left, speak at a press conference regarding the Canada Food Guide and their letter to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, July 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor is trying to distinguish the Liberals as a party of scientific, evidence-based policy while she says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is spreading misinformation about Canada’s new food guide.

Petitpas Taylor held a news conference in Ottawa today, along with her colleague Marco Mendicino, to say the Conservatives are willing to throw away research and evidence underpinning the creation of the new dietary guide.

In January, Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes and focused instead on broader guidelines, including eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

Last Wednesday, Scheer told an annual gathering of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon that the process to craft the new version of the document was “flawed” and that the guide needs to reflect what “science tells us.”

READ MORE: Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health experts

He also pledged that a Conservative government would “absolutely” review the guide, adding there was a “complete lack of consultation” on the new version.

Petitpas Taylor’s news conference followed an appearance by the Conservatives’ Pierre Poilievre, attacking the Liberals for bringing back Gerald Butts as a campaign adviser following his resignation in the SNC-Lavalin affair last winter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River
Next story
SNC-Lavalin slashes profit forecast amid shift away from oil and construction

Just Posted

Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River

The letter writer submitted several photos of the mess along the river bank at Centennial Park

Regional district director working to remove building inspection requirements

David-Brooks hill wants to remove the requirements for those outside the fire protection zone

Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke

High 30 degrees for July 22

Revelstokian on Vernon soccer team brings home gold

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys Team win provincial championship and Fair Play Award

A permaculture journey: Low maintenance gardening

Part 1 of a series constributed by the NCES

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

North Okanagan residents warned of road closure

Cherryville bridge closures planned

Update: Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Most Read