Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Eva and Les Pölöskey have been making people’s sweet dreams a reality for more than 19 years with their chocolate shop Accent Chocolate on Main Street in Penticton.

Although they’re open year round, the husband wife team has been hopping the last couple weeks creating handmade easter eggs. More than 200 chocolate eggs of varying sizes will be created before the big day.

The eggs are shipped all over Europe, the U.S. and Canada with many, of course, staying right here in the Penticton area. Inside the eggs are a selection of the chocolatiers usual fares from truffles, to salted caramels, chocolate covered cherries and more. In addition to chocolate eggs they also make a selection of chocolate bunnies.

Enjoy this sweet video about how the eggs are made.

