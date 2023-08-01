Foot chase takes down repeat offender in Kelowna

A foot chase the evening of July 31 led to the arrest of a repeat offender.

Brendan Latimer, 29, returned to Kelowna after cutting off his ankle monitor in Surrey on July 13.

Kelowna RCMP received a call from a woman on Monday evening to report she had found her stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 1500-block of Banks Road.

The woman provided police with a description of the man seen exiting the vehicle. Fitting Latimer’s description several officers were sent to the scene.

Latimer had entered a popular business, and once found inside the store by police a foot pursuit was initiated.

The suspect attempted to run and hide in a secured area by hopping the fence. RCMP gained access to the area and found Latimer hiding under a tarp.

The man has been arrested for multiple offences.

“Brendan Latimer is a dangerous individual, his actions demonstrate his complete disregard for public safety, the law and the well-being of others,” said Sergeant Desmond Kiehlbauch with Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team. “If not for the member of the public making the initial call, and the quick response of our officers, this individual surely would have escaped again. Mr. Latimer has a history of not complying with court conditions when released, the Kelowna RCMP make continued efforts to protect the public from the actions of Mr. Latimer.”

The repeat offender is being held for court on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of release order, obstruction and driving while prohibited. He also has outstanding charges for offences in Nakusp, Kelowna, and Penticton and has an outstanding warrant with a radius to Alberta only for breach of a conditional sentencing order.

