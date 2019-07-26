For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

It’s a quiet year for fires. At least, so far.

As of July 24, the Columbia Fire Zone has had seven fires with just over 25 hectares burned this year. On that same day last year, the Columbia Zone had 21 fires, but only six hectares had burned.

READ MORE: One-third less B.C. wildfires this year compared to 2018

The Columbia Fire Zone extends from the Alberta border to the east near Three Valley Gap to just north of Mica Dam and Pingston Creek to the south. The region encompasses or is adjacent to 4 National Parks (Mt. Revelstoke, Glacier, Yoho, Kootenay) and several smaller Provincial Parks (Cummins Lakes, Martha Creek and Blanket Creek). This zone overlays the Columbia Forest District and includes communities such as Revelstoke, Golden, Mica Creek and Nicholson.

In total, the area is 1.8 million hectares, which is larger than Kuwait.

For the past ten years, on average the area has 66 fires per season and more than 900 hectares burned.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, as of July 25, there are 36 fires burning in B.C. By this time last year, there were 97.

For the province, 12,300 hectares has so far burned as compared to 56,400 hectares this time last year.

Erika Berg, a B.C. Wildfire information officer, said last year’s wildfire season didn’t pick up until the end of July,

therefore, it’s too early to tell what conditions will be like in August.

“For southern B.C. we are seeing dryer conditions for August, but in northeastern B.C., they’re seeing more precipitation,” said Berg.

With fewer wildfires this season, Berg explained the province has saved on its wildfire budgets.

“We have seen a quieter July, which has affected costs, we have spent $76.6-million to date, that is a 35 per cent decrease from last year,” said Berg.

Out of the 36 fires burning Berg said 27 were lightning-caused and eight were human-caused fires.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

Files contributed by Laryn Gilmour

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Next story
VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Just Posted

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Most Read