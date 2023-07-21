For Sale sign remains on Lumby Bottle Depot

‘Regular hours as usual’ for the time being says Vernon-based owner

It’s business as usual for the time being at Lumby’s Bottle Depot on Miller Street. The For Sale sign in the front window has been there for more than a year as the owner tries to sell the building and business. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Right now, it’s business as usual at Lumby’s Venture Bottle and Recycle Depot.

A For Sale sign remains in the front window of the Miller Street building in the village, which is owned and operated by Vernon-based Venture Training.

Rumours have been circulating around town that the bottle depot is closing down, which would leave Lumby without a dedicated recycling facility.

“We have been actively trying to sell the depot for more than a year now,” said Venture Training director of operations Ryan Cucheron on Friday, July 21. “We have entertained many offers and have been trying to find a buyer for the business. Right now, we are operating under regular business hours.”

The Village of Lumby website shows a curbside recycling pickup program in place but anything not suited for curbside pickup could be taken to the bottle depot or the Lumby Diversion and Disposal Facility.

The landfill will accept beverage containers, packaging and paper products (as per recyclebc.ca), batteries, electronics, light bulbs, light fixtures, outdoor electric power equipment, small appliances and power tools, paint and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

READ MORE: Survey says: Armstrong teachers would love spot on Family Feud Canada

READ MORE: Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRecycling