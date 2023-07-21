It’s business as usual for the time being at Lumby’s Bottle Depot on Miller Street. The For Sale sign in the front window has been there for more than a year as the owner tries to sell the building and business. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It’s business as usual for the time being at Lumby’s Bottle Depot on Miller Street. The For Sale sign in the front window has been there for more than a year as the owner tries to sell the building and business. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

For Sale sign remains on Lumby Bottle Depot

‘Regular hours as usual’ for the time being says Vernon-based owner

Right now, it’s business as usual at Lumby’s Venture Bottle and Recycle Depot.

A For Sale sign remains in the front window of the Miller Street building in the village, which is owned and operated by Vernon-based Venture Training.

Rumours have been circulating around town that the bottle depot is closing down, which would leave Lumby without a dedicated recycling facility.

“We have been actively trying to sell the depot for more than a year now,” said Venture Training director of operations Ryan Cucheron on Friday, July 21. “We have entertained many offers and have been trying to find a buyer for the business. Right now, we are operating under regular business hours.”

The Village of Lumby website shows a curbside recycling pickup program in place but anything not suited for curbside pickup could be taken to the bottle depot or the Lumby Diversion and Disposal Facility.

The landfill will accept beverage containers, packaging and paper products (as per recyclebc.ca), batteries, electronics, light bulbs, light fixtures, outdoor electric power equipment, small appliances and power tools, paint and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

READ MORE: Survey says: Armstrong teachers would love spot on Family Feud Canada

READ MORE: Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Lightning sparks second wildfire outside Merritt
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

Ry Hickey and Ben Miller. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Quad tandem bikers cycle B.C. to raise money for mental health

A calf and cow in the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen. (Contributed by the Arrow Lakes Caribou Society)
Eight new calves born in Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen near Nakusp

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show