#ForkTheDishes to support local in the North Okanagan

Driver Dispatcher’s #ForkTheDishes campaign encourages support of local restaurants

The Rice Box owner On Ouchs (right) is joined by special guest Driver Dispatcher delivery person Spiderman for a recent shift. Ouchs has started a hashtag campaign #ForkTheDishes to encourage support of local restaurants. (Facebook photo)

The Rice Box owner On Ouchs (right) is joined by special guest Driver Dispatcher delivery person Spiderman for a recent shift. Ouchs has started a hashtag campaign #ForkTheDishes to encourage support of local restaurants. (Facebook photo)

On Ouchs hopes North Okanagan residents will fork over their business to help local restaurants.

Ouchs, who owns the Rice Box and created the app Driver Dispatcher, has come up with the hashtag #ForkTheDishes to indicate support for local restaurants and promote them to help with their profit margins.

“When customers order directly from the local restaurant for takeout versus using a third-party app, the owners are keeping 100 per cent of the food sale in their pocket,” said Ouchs. “With margins being so tight during these uncertain times, some restaurants are hit hard financially.”

Ouchs is asking people to order directly through the restaurants and post pictures with the #ForkTheDishes hashtag to give a little exposure to the restaurant.

“Using that hashtag means the restaurant owner keeps 100 per cent of the food sale and you have supported a local business,” said Ouchs, who has purchased gift cards from local restaurants and will be randomly selecting local customers who use the hashtag to win. He’s also used the Driver Dispatcher Facebook page to introduce special guest delivery persons, such as Spiderman, and has been giving away free meals.

Ouchs and his team started developing an app that would help all small business owners offer home delivery services to their customers by providing better service and rates that are actually affordable.

The Driver Dispatcher app became a way to help local restaurants, including his, thanks to an increased demand for home deliveries from restaurants and other businesses. It launched in September 2019 and, after fixing a few bugs, really came into prominence when the first wave of COVID-19 struck.

“It’s obvious that door-to-door delivery is in high demand these days, and it shows no signs of slowing down – in fact, it only continues to grow,” said Ouchs. “Our objective is to help other small business owners increase revenue by offering home delivery service to their customers, both current and future.”

The app is available for mobile devices for business owners and potential delivery drivers. The website ddispatcher.com explains how the service works and how customers can take advantage and help support local business.

“It’s gone well,” said Ouchs of his app and of his delivery service. “We have super happy owners and we have super happy customers.”

READ MORE: Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on Skip

READ MORE: Vernon school hall calls Ouchs

READ MORE: Vernon students show support for Cambodian children


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.
Next story
West Kelowna wine shop, restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19 case

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Several locations on Westside Rd. have been identified as high priority for maintenance. (Submitted)
$1.25 M needed annually to prevent Revelstoke’s roads from getting worse

It would require a two per cent property tax increase each year

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout

Rob Morrison pushing for more information on vaccine distribution, prioritization

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

The Rice Box owner On Ouchs (right) is joined by special guest Driver Dispatcher delivery person Spiderman for a recent shift. Ouchs has started a hashtag campaign #ForkTheDishes to encourage support of local restaurants. (Facebook photo)
#ForkTheDishes to support local in the North Okanagan

Driver Dispatcher’s #ForkTheDishes campaign encourages support of local restaurants

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)
Vernon restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton man recognized with Canadian bravery award for intervening in house fire

Gord Portman will look to continue his life-saving ways after the fire inspired him to get sober

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has wrapped up the Christmas craft-making she has been doing to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Jane made more than $3.400 in less than two weeks for Halle’s family’s expenses in Pittsburgh. (Contributed)
Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery

People generously support nine-year-old girl’s craft-making campaign to help girl with rare cancer

A West Kelowna winery will be closed for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
West Kelowna wine shop, restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19 case

The winery’s vice president said the wine shop and restaurant will re-open on Dec. 27

Penticton local and Freestyle Canada skier Jordan Kober (top) secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third Sunday in the dual moguls event Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Contributed)
Okanagan skier wins bronze at World Cup in Sweden

Jordan Kober, who trains at Apex, secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third on Sunday

McKinney Place in Oliver.
COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

Family members are devastated about what is happening at McKinney Place

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Most Read