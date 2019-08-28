Photo from Ken McAlpine’s Facebook page. The young man was a cook at a Rossland restaurant. Facebook photo

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

A hiker found dead on the slopes of Mount Gimli Tuesday is being remembered as a young man who lived life to the fullest.

Kenneth McAlpine’s father said his son “packed a ton into his 28 years.”

“Kenneth was an amazing man, strong in his faith,” said Malcolm McAlpine in a phone interview from Collingwood, Ont. “He loved the outdoors, he was an amazing cook, he was a chef in a restaurant. He lived his motto in life, which was ‘Give ‘er.’ And he did.

“He gave so much in so many ways. He was a star, an absolute star.”

McAlpine died on his birthday, on a hike on a difficult trail on Mount Gimli, in the mountainous Valhalla Provincial Park in the Slocan Valley.

McAlpine said Kenneth’s death is a “huge loss” for him and his wife, Kathy.

Kenneth McAlpine appeared as a member of Team GIVE ‘R in Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada. He and his travelling partner, Ryan Lachapelle, came in second in the race.

McAlpine moved to Rossland from Collingwood, and worked as a cook in a restaurant there.

Friends posted tributes to McAlpine on his Facebook page.

“Thank you for showing us how to live life to the fullest,” said one friend.

“You are such a beautiful soul and a brilliant light! We are just devastated to lose you, but so glad you touched so many people with your never-ending love and energy during your travels on this earth,” said another.

Difficult recovery

The search was ordered after McAlpine failed to return from a hike on Mount Gimli Monday evening.

An RCMP news release which did not name McAlpine, but described him as “an experienced hiker,” said he departed alone on a hike on Gimli Mountain west of Slocan Lake on Monday morning. He was supposed to return by 7 p.m. but never contacted his friends, who subsequently filed a missing person report with RCMP.

His body was found a few hours into the search.

Search and Rescue officials say McAlpine fell about 260 metres (820 feet) after failing to scale a difficult section of terrain on the mountain.

About 30 searchers and two helicopters discovered the man quickly, but it took several hours for long-line crews to recover his remains from the difficult terrain.

“He was going up the East Face, a popular trail that takes you up the ridge to the mountain,” said Mike Hudson, the head of South Columbia Search and Rescue after the search concluded. “But as you go up the trail it changes into a different class for experience. The section is a Class 3 or 4, and it requires you to do a scramble to go up.

“It’s very ledgey and narrow and steep, and that’s where we figured he was when he fell.”

Police say foul play is not suspected in his death, and the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

“The RCMP would like to recognize the excellent efforts of the Kaslo Search and Rescue team for their determination and professionalism during this difficult recovery,” says acting Sgt. Brett Turner of the Kootenay Boundary regional detachment. “The investigation is ongoing and police are speaking to other hikers who were in the area at the time.”

 

Previous story
‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker
Next story
Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets’ group

Just Posted

LUNA: Thinking outside the ‘regular gallery’

Pauline Hunt will be making digital illustrations for Revelstoke’s upcoming nocturnal art festival

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 25 degrees

Revelstokian collecting donations for homeless women in Vancouver

She will be driving the donations to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

Community Connections has a wish list of most needed items

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Okanagan Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Most Read