Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Stephen Reid, the notorious Canadian bank robber and member of the ‘Stopwatch Gang’ has died, according to his literary agent.

Denise Bukowski confirmed the news on Facebook saying, “We have lost him. Condolences to Susan Musgrave and her family. RIP Stephen Reid.”

The former criminal turned author spent many years in Canadian prison for his roles in the thefts. He was believed to have taken part in nearly 100 bank robberies across Canada and the United States. The FBI began calling his group the StopWatch Gang due to their precise timing during the robberies.

Later on Reid began writing while serving a 21-year prison sentence. In 2013 he won the Victoria book prize for ‘A Crowbar in the Buddhist Garden’, a collection of essays about growing old in prison.

He has also written the novel Jackrabbit Parole, taught creative writing, worked as a youth counsellor, and served on boards such as the John Howard Society, Prison Arts Foundation, PEN Canada, Spirit of the People, and the Journal of Prisoners on Prisons.

He was married to writer Susan Musgrave and passed away while living on Haida Gwaii.

