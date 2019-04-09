Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

A former mayor of Burns Lake intends to plead guilty after he was charged with dozens of sexual offences, many involving children.

Luke Strimbold was charged a year ago with 11 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of sexual interference, and seven counts of invitation to sexual touching involving six boys under the age of 16, from May 2009 to July 2017.

Strimbold’s lawyer appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Monday, indicating his client intends to enter guilty pleas, though it was not clear how many or to which charges.

Strimbold became the youngest mayor in B.C. when he was elected in 2011 at the age of 21. He was re-elected in 2014, but stepped down, both as mayor and membership chair for the BC Liberal Party, in 2016.

He is scheduled to enter the pleas on May 6.

READ MORE: Burns Lake reeling after former mayor charged with sex assault

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tories cry foul over $12M to help Loblaws buy energy-efficient coolers
Next story
B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

Just Posted

City receives grant from province for Liquid Waste Management Plan

The city’s grant application for money to create a Liquid Waste Management… Continue reading

Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April… Continue reading

Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

The one-time bonus is worth more than $350,000

Steski calls on government to take climate change action

On April 4 Wayne Stetski NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay –… Continue reading

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

Volunteers clean-up 24 tons of trash in Peachland

They cleared 4 tons of garbage and 19,000 tons of metal

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Westbank First Nation Council approves annual budget

BC Assessment showed a 3.27% growth rate in new construction on WFN land

Most Read