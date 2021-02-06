Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla to coach minor hockey in Kelowna

In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. Iginla, the first Black player to lead the NHL in points and goals and to win an Olympic gold medal, is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class, to be announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

NHL veteran Jarome Iginla will be taking over as coach for a Kelowna minor hockey team, giving young players an opportunity to learn from the best.

Come the 2021-2022 season, Iginla will be coaching the RINK Hockey Academy’s (RHA) U15 Prep team.

The former Calgary Flames captain is currently in the process of moving from Boston, where he has spent the past four years coaching his two sons through minor hockey.

In an announcement Feb. 5, RHA said they were “thrilled” to be adding a coach with both a proven track record in coaching, plus many years experience playing at the highest level.

Iginla played over 1,500 games for the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Throughout his prominent career he made a name for himself as one of the top goal scorers in NHL history. In 2003-2004, he led the NHL in goals for the second time and captained the Flames to the Stanley Cup Finals, leading the playoffs in goals.

He was projected onto the international stage many times through the World Cup of Hockey, as well as the Olympics, which he attended three times, and won two gold medals.

Iginla retired in 2019, and made the switch to coaching youth.

Most recently he helped bring the 2006 Boston Jr. Eagles from a 20th ranked team to number one in the nation. He has also coached three seasons with the 2008 Boston Jr. Terriers.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Canada and having the opportunity to continue to work with the kids, helping them to get better, work towards their goals, and continuing to develop a passion for the game,” said Iginla.

As the new season approaches, RHA Kelowna will begin its scouting and recruiting process. Iginla will begin immediately with the organization to allow ample time for scouting, recruiting, and building out his roster for the upcoming season.

Glen Naka, director of Hockey Operations at RHA Kelowna, hailed the NHL legend as a “winner and leader.”

With the news of Iginla’s pending arrival, and RINK Kelowna’s new facility at 716 Adams Court set to open in March, the excitement heading into next season is high.

