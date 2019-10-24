Former CAO and director of engineer resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Director of engineering Mike Thomas and chief administration officer Allan Chabot resigned in June

Revelstoke Review Staff

Revelstoke’s former CAO and director of engineering, who resigned last spring, were paid more than $300,000 in severance combined.

According to documents obtained by Black Press through the Freedom to Information Act, Mike Thomas, former director of engineering, was paid $154,663 in severance.

Allan Chabot, the former chief administration officer (CAO), was paid a salary continuance until Aug. 17, 2020 with an approximate value of $163,322, plus benefits.

Former CAO Alan Chabot. (File)

According to a news release from the city last June, the two both resigned to pursue other opportunities.

At the time, they had already been on paid leave since mid-May.

The Town of Osoyoos announced, in June, that Chabot was hired as the new chief administrative officer.

According to the 2018 Statement of Financial Information from the City of Revelstoke, Thomas’s salary for 2018 was $125,620, plus $2,413 in expenses. Chabot’s salary was $136,352, plus $10,236 in expenses.

Dawn Low, director of corporate administration was appointed Interim CAO in Chabot’s absense and a director of engineering has yet to be hired.

When Chief Administration Officer Tim Palmer retired early in 2015, it cost the city $205,566, including benefits.

Former director of engineering Mike Thomas. (File)

