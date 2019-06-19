Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos recently announced their new chief administrative officer (CAO), Allan Chabot. Chabot was CAO for Revelstoke from 2015 until earlier this month.
According to a press release from the City of Revelstoke, Chabot and the Mike Thomas, director of engineering, both resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.
“Osoyoos is a beautiful community with so much potential,” said Chabot in recent press release from the Town of Osoyoos.
“I’m excited to work with the mayor and council to help Osoyoos achieve its strategic goals.”
Chabot has also served as CAO for Fernie, Merritt and was Mayor of Invermere from 1988 to 1990.
