Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Allan Chabot resigned earlier this month after serving as CAO from 2015

The Town of Osoyoos recently announced their new chief administrative officer (CAO), Allan Chabot. Chabot was CAO for Revelstoke from 2015 until earlier this month.

READ MORE: New CAO Allan Chabot takes his seat at Revelstoke city hall

According to a press release from the City of Revelstoke, Chabot and the Mike Thomas, director of engineering, both resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

“Osoyoos is a beautiful community with so much potential,” said Chabot in recent press release from the Town of Osoyoos.

“I’m excited to work with the mayor and council to help Osoyoos achieve its strategic goals.”

Chabot has also served as CAO for Fernie, Merritt and was Mayor of Invermere from 1988 to 1990.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In 2019, 21 fires in Vernon to Penticton zone have been human caused, some linked to cigarette butts
Next story
Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

Just Posted

Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development permit for a second hotel… Continue reading

Liam’s lowdown: Where is Revelstoke heading?

There is almost every kind of drive-through. From banking and booze to… Continue reading

Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Allan Chabot resigned earlier this month after serving as CAO from 2015

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 19

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk June 20, 5 p.m. Terra Firma… Continue reading

Policy and procedure reviews in city departments on the plate for Revelstoke

The city outlined their future plans in their 2018 annual report

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

It’s that time again! Property tax deadlines are nearing

Kelowna homeowners need to have their payments in by July 2.

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz was last seen on Okanagan Lake May 17

Most Read