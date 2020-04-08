Former Lumby councillor Ben Winters, with his dog, Lucky, died Monday, April 6. (Facebook photo)

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

Ben Winters was an all-around great community guy in the Village of Lumby.

That’s the way Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster remembers Winters, born in 1932 and who died Monday, April 6.

Winters was a three-time councillor, first elected to village council in 2002, and he served on Foster’s last term as mayor of Lumby in 2005 before making the jump to provincial politics. Winters was re-elected in 2008, topping the polls among councillor candidates.

“Ben was the consummate community supporter/volunteer,” Foster said. “He was a great guy in the community, working on Lumby Days, the Lions Club, Citizens on Patrol, Meals on Wheels, and those are the ones just off the top of my head. He was a great councillor who worked hard for the community.”

READ MORE: Realtors rallying for food bank drive

READ MORE: Project plants its roots in Lumby

Those words were echoed by current four-term mayor Kevin Acton, who worked on council with Winters from 2008-11.

“Ben was a genuine and caring man who I am very lucky to have worked with and call a friend,” Acton said. “He had a huge heart and always helped me through tough decisions. Ben was a good man, very sweet, and he was always so good to me.”

Retired from the now-defunct Lavington Glass Plant, Winters was also the “smiling face” in the heat, rain and snow, delivering newspapers to all the businesses in the village.

He would also become a constant and huge part of The Snac Shac family.

“I’ve had the store for 13 years and he helped out for probably 11 of those years,” said owner and operator Dawn McLean. “You could always find Ben helping the staff put away the milk order. He took our deposits to the bank every day — he still did that up until a couple of weeks before his death – and he was always sweeping up inside and out, and always shovelling in winter when we couldn’t keep up.

“Sometimes, he’d just sit inside the store having coffee and talking with people.”

A celebration of Winters’ life will be held at a later date.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Next story
B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Just Posted

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

City of Revelstoke denied $9M grant to replace arena roof

City council proposed funding the project through borrowed funds earlier this year

Revelstoke Community Response Network delivers groceries for first time

The network is set up to help those in need

Revelstoke’s snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

Roughly 440 cm of snow fell this winter

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke to headline Penticton Peach Festival’s country night

Multi-award winning country artist will perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

Most Read