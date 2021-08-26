Former Okanagan Senator leaves retirement to chair Liberal candidate’s campaign

Fitzpatrick served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years and was first appointed in 1998. (Contributed/Ross Fitzpatrick)

Former Senator Ross Fitzpatrick is making a return to politics after retiring in 2008.

Fitzpatrick, 89, served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years. He was appointed to the Senate in 1998, representing Canada and the Okanagan-Similkameen area until 2008.

Fitzpatrick will be chairing Liberal candidate Tim Krupa’s campaign in Kelowna-Lake Country. Fitzpatrick said he was inspired to endorse Krupa’s campaign after meeting Krupa at a UBCO Young Liberals event. Krupa is seeking to represent the Kelowna-Lake Country this fall, a seat last held by a Liberal MP in 2019.

“I think it’s important that someone who is dedicated and hardworking is representing the area. He knows the responsibilities of being a member of the House of Commons and what needs to be done in Ottawa,” said Fitzpatrick in an interview with Black Press Media.

As Krupa’s campaign chair, Fitzpatrick is hoping to provide assistance and advice to Krupa throughout the campaigning period, something he said he is happy to do. Fitzpatrick will also attend and host campaign events and rallies alongside Krupa’s campaign.

“I’ve been around politics long enough to realize that you don’t stick your nose in things people don’t want you to, but if I’m asked to and if I’m able to make contributions, I’d be very happy to,” said Fitzpatrick.

Born in Kelowna in 1933, Fitzpatrick was appointed to research director to the Royal Commission into the tree fruit industry of B.C. after graduating from UBC in 1962. He worked for the B.C. Tree Fruits Industry before pursuing post-graduate studies. He returned to the Okanagan in 1986 and founded Cedar Creek Estate Winery.

