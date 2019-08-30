Former prime minister Kim Campbell testifies before the Oliphant Commission in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 29 2009. She faced backlash after tweeting about U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 30, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Former Prime Minister Kim Campbell has issued an apology for a tweet she wrote saying that she was “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to hit one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s favourite places: his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Campbell, who spent four months as prime minister while leader of the Progressive Conservative party in 1993, tweeted Friday morning: “I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!”

She has since deleted the statement off the social media platform, instead issuing an apology for showing “extremely poor taste.”

FLORIDA WAITS: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, expected to increase to Category 4 before reaching land on Monday. Thousands in and around Florida are preparing for the worst, which could include 175 kilometre-per-hour winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Trump announced he was cancelling overseas trips in order to monitor the hurricane.

“It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm,” Campbell said in her statement of apology.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Campbell’s tweets have caused controversy. In February 2018 she tweeted that female broadcasters shouldn’t show their bare arms on television as they “undermine credibility and gravitas.”

Those comments weren’t deleted, but it did spark the matter to be looked into at the B.C. Legislature, which found that women do have the right to bare arms while men should be allowed to leave their tie at home.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook
Next story
CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

Just Posted

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read