Forty-year-old Candace Deleeuw, who is a former Penticton resident, was found dead in Drumheller. (file photo)

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

A former Penticton resident who went missing last week in Alberta has been found dead, say Alberta RCMP.

Forty-year-old Candace Deleeuw was last seen at the Drumheller Hospital Sept. 7 at around 9 p.m. She was reported missing Sept. 16, according to the RCMP.

Police are investigating and the cause of death is not yet known.

More to come …

