Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant yesterday on several child sexual assault and pornography charges. (RCMP supplied photo)

A former Summerland lifeguard, who earlier pleaded guilty to several child assault and pornography charges, will have his sentence handed down early in the new year.

On Monday, Edward Casavant, 55, appeared in court in Penticton for sentencing submissions in connection to one count each of possession of child pornography, voyeurism, sexual interference and making child pornography.

READ ALSO: Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

READ ALSO: Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

The charges are related to incidents from 2008 to 2014.

Casavant worked as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s until November 2018. He was known at the Aquatic Centre as Eddie Spaghetti.

His employment with the municipality of Summerland came to an end shortly after a police investigation began.

Charges against him were laid in May, and in July, he pleaded guilty.

Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel with the British Columbia Prosecution Service, said a decision is expected Jan. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Penticton.

