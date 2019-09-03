FortisBC currently has 1,500 propane customers in Revelstoke. The fossil fuel is brought in via train or truck to be distributed. (File photo/National Energy Board)

FortisBC proposing rate subsidy for Revelstoke propane users

Residential properties could save an average of $407 a year

FortisBC Energy Inc. is proposing a rate subsidy for propane users in Revelstoke.

At the moment rates are much more volatile than for propane users than for natural gas users, Fortis is proposing that they amalgamate propane supply costs with the midstream natural gas supply resource costs and implement a revised cost rate setting mechanism.

“The proposed rate setting mechanism will provide Revelstoke customers with propane rate stability that matches the stability of FEI’s natural gas customer rates, and can provide propane commodity rate relief to Revelstoke customers,” the application to the BC Utilities Commission reads.

Revelstoke operates as a satellite off-grid distribution system where propane is brought in via rail or truck, stored and distributed as needed. Fortis has 1,500 customers in Revelstoke and claims that implementing this new system would reduce their customers annual propane bill.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

Fortis estimates that, should the system be changed, Revelstoke residential customers would see their annual bill decrease an average of $407. Small commercial operations would see an average of $2,100 in savings and large commercial users would see an average savings of $48,200 a year.

By comparison, with this change Lower Mainland residents will see an average cost decrease of 98 cents a year.

For more information see the full application here.

The utilities commission has called for a written hearing process before making the decision on Fortis’ proposal. The deadline for people to register to participate in the process by Sept. 12.

Cornelius Suchy, CEO at Canadian Biomass Energy Research Ltd., encouraged the City of Revelstoke to register as an intervener.

READ MORE: Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

In a presentation made to council on Aug. 27, Suchy said that the proposed subsidy will have detrimental effects on alternative energy forms. He predicts that if the proposal is approved, that Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation will find it difficult to compete in the market.

He also said that he believes subsidizing the use of fossil fuels in times of climate crisis is not the right move and requested that the city oppose or request changes to Fortis’ plans.

Instead he recommended that the city look at opportunities to create combustible gas from wood waste and other green alternatives available locally.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Single lane traffic east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 due to accident

Just Posted

UPDATE: Single lane traffic east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 due to accident

DriveBC is reporting extreme congestion

New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toilet for… Continue reading

What you need to know before going to Woodstoke

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting a music event Saturday Sept. 7

Kids back to school today, highway construction continues east of Revelstoke

Roads and weather for today

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states

SD 23’s school body is almost 12 per cent French immersion

Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-to-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June

Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands

Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed

Okanagan MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

UPDATE: Police identify missing man, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Most Read