The cause of the fire has not been determined. Photo contributed August 2, 2020

Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

Forty-three properties in the Dry Lake area, north of Princeton, have been placed under evacuation alert by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, due to the threat of wildfire.

All properties are located along Highway 5A in Electoral Areas “H” between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

The alert was issued at 6:20 p.m. Monday August 3.

Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order.

A wildfire at Dry Lake, approximately 24 km northeast of Princeton, is burning out of control.

The fire is estimated at 22 hectares.

Related: Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

On Monday there were 29 personnel actioning the blaze, including heavy equipment operators. Three helicopters were also bucketing water from nearby lakes.

According to Gagan Lidhran, communications officer for B.C. Wildfire, the fire was reported late in the afternoon, Sunday, August 2.

The cause has not been determined.

Lidhran said hot, dry conditions in the area are a factor in the service’s ability to contain the blaze, she said.

All residents under alert are being directed to locate all family members, and designate a meeting place outside of the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.

Identification, medications, cell phones and charges, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependents should be collected and ready to move.

Other instructions include filling gas tanks of personal vehicles, and arranging accommodation for all family members, if possible.

Hobby farmers concerned about for their animals should contact the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at (250) 809-7152 or email info@alertcanada.org.

For more information, please visit http://emergency.rdos.bc.caor call 250-490-4225

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Fourteen blazes sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Lightning the suspected cause of all fires but one; cause of Solco Creek blaze remains unknown

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

Hot, dry conditions affecting containment efforts

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association: Who can’t access your business?

TOTA launches video to encourage proprietors to remove barriers

Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Most Read