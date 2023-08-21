A 1966 Ford Bronco stolen from Falkland last week was found by police Saturday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

FOUND: Restored Ford stolen from Falkland located

Bronco taken from property on Tuktakamin Road Thursday recovered Saturday

UPDATE Aug. 21:

A 1966 Ford Bronco that was stolen from a property in Falkland last week has been recovered by police.

Thanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

……………….

ORIGINAL Aug. 18:

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck.

The vehicle, a restored 1966 Ford Bronco, was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 17.

If you have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

READ MORE: UPDATE: New wildfire spotted in Lake Country

READ MORE: WILDFIRES 2023: an overview of the fire situation across B.C.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPstolen truckVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna airport closed to allow for aerial firefighting
Next story
Nearly 60 structures confirmed lost or damaged in Central Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

Dylan Hardy (right) was voted Citizen of the Year at the 2022 Business Excellence Awards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Nominations still open for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions. (Black Press file photo)
Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

Dallas Chelick hoists the 2023 Sunshine Open trophy, after winning with a -1 under 72 through two days. (Contributed)
Amid wildfire distress, West Kelowna evacuee wins Kamloops golf tournament