Four-laning project coming for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The provincial government is taking steps towards improving the safety of Highway 1 near Revelstoke by four-laning the road east of the community.

The project, which will widen the road between Jumping Creek and the MacDonald snowshed, roughly 40 km east of Revelstoke. Highway 1 will be widened to four lanes over the 2.6-kilometre stretch of road.

“Safety and reliability for people travelling this section of highway will be improved through the inclusion of a centre median and roadside barriers to reduce frequency and severity of collisions, as well as avalanche and rockfall mitigation,” said the government of B.C. in an announcement on Aug. 3. “The project will also make the highway more resilient to extreme-weather events.”

The total estimated project budget is more than $245 million, with the province contributing $200 million. The federal government is contributing $45.7 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund.

A request for qualifications has been issued for the design and construction of the project. It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in the fall of 2024.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025.

Safety improvements are coming for #BCHwy1 east of #Revelstoke, which will be widened to four lanes between Jumping Creek and the MacDonald snowshed. Details at https://t.co/xb9IEgpFz1 @TranBC #TransCanadaHighway — Rob Fleming (@Rob_Fleming) August 3, 2023

READ MORE: Poor visibility on Highway 1 expected through Glacier National Park: Parks Canada

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke pollutes air in North Okanagan, Shuswap

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway