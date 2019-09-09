Ministry of Transportation photo

Four-laning project near Golden complete

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road has been expanded to four lanes, improving safety and increasing capacity for people travelling along the Highway 1 corridor.

“I am thrilled to see the completion of these crucial improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “This work will reduce the risk of collisions and ensure residents, tourists, and businesses can travel safely and efficiently through the region for years to come.”

The project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Golden, included widening 2.5 kilometres of highway to four lanes, creating better access to the commercial vehicle safety enforcement inspection station, and building retaining walls to avoid impacts on the rail corridor.

“This is just one of many four-laning projects between Kamloops and the Alberta border in the next three years,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Widening the highway to four lanes east of the Golden weigh scale has made the corridor safer for people and also supports our trade network.”

The total estimated project of $19.4 million was cost shared, with the Government of Canada contributing up to $7.27 million through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund and the Province providing the remaining $12.13 million.

Highway 1 upgrades between Kamloops and the Alberta border are a specific priority in the mandate letter for the provincial Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Illecillewaet project east of Revelstoke is ongoing and a number of Highway 1 four-laning projects are in various stages of design, consultation and procurement.

The Province has committed $648 million to this program over the next three years under Budget 2019.

Learn More:

For more information on the ministry’s Highway 1 four-laning program, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/bchwy1-projects

Previous story
Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check
Next story
Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Just Posted

Four-laning project near Golden complete

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road… Continue reading

Bringing mom home: Family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps Revelstoke RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Cops for Kids team riding through Revelstoke on Sept. 12

Cpl. James Moore of the Revelstoke RCMP is riding with the team this year

Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for adult literacy programs

In total the government gave $2.4 million to 94 communities

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Community rallies to find blind Vernon man’s missing custom dog harness

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

Most Read