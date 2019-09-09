Four-laning project near Golden complete

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road has been expanded to four lanes, improving safety and increasing capacity for people travelling along the Highway 1 corridor.

“I am thrilled to see the completion of these crucial improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “This work will reduce the risk of collisions and ensure residents, tourists, and businesses can travel safely and efficiently through the region for years to come.”

The project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Golden, included widening 2.5 kilometres of highway to four lanes, creating better access to the commercial vehicle safety enforcement inspection station, and building retaining walls to avoid impacts on the rail corridor.

“This is just one of many four-laning projects between Kamloops and the Alberta border in the next three years,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Widening the highway to four lanes east of the Golden weigh scale has made the corridor safer for people and also supports our trade network.”

The total estimated project of $19.4 million was cost shared, with the Government of Canada contributing up to $7.27 million through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund and the Province providing the remaining $12.13 million.

Highway 1 upgrades between Kamloops and the Alberta border are a specific priority in the mandate letter for the provincial Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Illecillewaet project east of Revelstoke is ongoing and a number of Highway 1 four-laning projects are in various stages of design, consultation and procurement.

The Province has committed $648 million to this program over the next three years under Budget 2019.

