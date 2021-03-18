RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

UPDATE, 12:21 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed officers are on scene investigating a two-vehicle collision near the Brenda Mine Road.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C.

Injuries are unknown at this time, as is the cause of the collision.

ORIGINAL:

Traffic may be slow going on Highway 97C following a vehicle rollover.

According to reports, the rollover occurred in the 7300 block of Highway 97C, and may involved an impaired driver. RCMP have been notified.

There are reportedly four patients, most of whom are in stable condition. An air ambulance that was originally called to the scene, but has since been canceled.

It is unclear whether the incident involves more than one vehicle.

The Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information. The incident is not yet noted on the DriveBC website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue
Next story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Winter Market was housed in community centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Revelstoke skiers in 1920. Emma Roberts, photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3660)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 18

Local history as recorded in the newspaper of the day

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail in Revelstoke? Vote!

The Best of Revelstoke Awards are back! Vote online before April 8

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)
WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff are calling for kindness in response to increasing incidents of abuse received by employees. (File photo)
Abuse, threats received by Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff prompt call for kindness

CSRD confirms threats have been reported to RCMP

Most Read