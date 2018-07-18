Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke after a lightning storm swept through the area overnight. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke following Tuesday night’s lightning storm.

The fires, all reported by the Southeast Fire Centre, are currently under the status of “new” on the BC Wildfire Service website.

Two of the fires are burning east of Revelstoke, with one at East Gate Mount Revelstoke National Park and another at Greely Road.

The other two are reported to be occurring south of the city on Mount McPherson, both with an estimated size of 0.009 hectares.

The Southeast Fire Centre has reported that crews are currently responding to three of the fires in the region, with the fourth at Mount McPherson being monitored at this time.

The fire previously reported at Clachnacudain Creek has since been changed in location classification to East Gate Mt. Revelstoke National Park. Its estimated size has been updated to 1.1 hectares.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Ashely Davidoff has reported 10 ground crew members are currently on site.

Davidoff says an initial attack crew is currently on site at Greely Road, which is reported to be a 0.002 hectare spot fire, with another on route to the second Mount McPherson site.

All four fires have a suspected cause of lightning.

Currently, there are eight wildfires throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, though none have been reported as fires of note. Six are reported to be lightning-casued.

In a tweet on Tuesday night slightly after 11 p.m., BC Wildfire Service reported 38 new wildfires province wide, with an expectation of numbers rising as they are discovered.

RELATED: Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

More to come.

