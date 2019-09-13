Barb Gagnon has survived cancer four times, and lost many family members to the disease. Black Press file photo

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.

Barb Gagnon, a four-time cancer survivor, feels she’s been given an “incredible gift” and it’s her responsibility to give back.

The Princeton woman, along with a team mate, has raised approximately $100,000 for cancer research and support through events like The Terry Fox Run and The Weekend to Beat Breast Cancer.

“If I am here I figure I bloody well better do something.”

Gagnon lost two sisters to cancer – in fact all three women fought cancer at the same time – and her brother is a cancer survivor.

She has been treated for kidney cancer, skin cancer, and breast cancer twice.

Three years ago she managed to organize the town’s Terry Fox Run while recovering from a mastectomy, and attended the event just out of hospital, attached to various tubes and machines.

Next week Gagnon will travel to Abbotsford to participate in a cancer heredity study.

“They are looking to see if I carry a certain gene they have marked as cancer causing…I have so many cousins who have survived or died from cancer.”

She was part of a similar study nearly 20 years ago.

“They have made so many strides with the study that they want to open it up again. I’ll be going to the cancer clinic with my great niece who just went through cancer surgery. Her brother is in England and he just went through surgery for a very rare form of cancer they can’t treat in Canada.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect
Next story
We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

Just Posted

Control burning planned for Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The burning will take place until the end of the month

Climate rally planned for downtown Revelstoke on Sept. 20

Event to highlight youth and adult concerns

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Most Read