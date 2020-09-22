Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the following people (clockwise from top left): Brent Thomas Doyle, Brock Dumont, Donny Glen Neigum, Trista Lynn Krause. (RCMP photos)

Four wanted individuals believed to be in Vernon

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four people with warrants believed to be in the Vernon area.

Brent Thomas Doyle, 38, is wanted for possession of stolen property.

Doyle is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Five-foot-11 Brock Dumont, 27, is wanted for breach of a release order. He’s described as a 159-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donny Glen Neigum, 48, is wanted for breach of an undertaking.

Neigum is described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Trista Lynn Kraus, 42, is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Kraus is described as a 5-foot-3, 119-pound woman with brown hair and eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Doyle, Dumont, Neigum or Kraus, contact the local detachment at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

READ MORE: RCMP not responsible for death of North Okanagan helmetless motorcycle rider

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents
Next story
Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

Just Posted

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

Revelstoke’s western hemlock looper moth outbreak natural: Parks Canada

The last large outbreak was in 2002/03

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

South Okanagan film production seeking extras

Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28

Reported Kelowna Hells Angels member dies in Fraser Valley motorcycle crash

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead on Monday morning near Ruby Creek on Highway 7

Four wanted individuals believed to be in Vernon

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents

Pandemic keeps more students than expected away from conventional schooling

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Most Read