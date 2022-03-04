Fourth person sentenced in large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby

Michael McMorris was sentenced to 3 years jail following the lab bust in 2018

Six men were charged in relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison in April 2021, while a fourth, Michael McMorris, was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (RCMP photo)

A fourth person has been sentenced to jail on charges related to drug production in connection to a massive drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018.

Police descended on the lab at a Trinity Valley Road property Oct. 19, 2018, where they found nearly 100 kilograms of chemicals used to make methamphetamine on top of 660 grams of fentanyl.

Charges were laid against six people in 2020, at which time police said the drug lab was one of the biggest ever discovered in the province, containing barrels of synthetic waste that posed a risk to neighbouring farms and residents.

Michael Harvey, Tyson Kopp and Michael Piggott all pleaded guilty to two charges related to methamphetamine production in February 2021. Each were sentenced to three years in jail.

Now, a fourth culprit has been sentenced. Michael McMorris pleaded guilty to charges relating to methamphetamine production in September 2021. On Feb. 28, 2022 Justice Sharon Matthews sentenced McMorris to three years in jail, according to Nathalie Houle, media relations advisor for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Justice Matthews accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence, Houle said.

There are still charges against two more people related to the drug lab, Robyn Bryson and Trent Fussi. They are charged with unlawfully possessing chemicals and equipment, production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of tracking. The pair also have an additional charge of fleeing from police in Oct. 2019.

READ MORE: Trio behind Lumby meth lab get 3 years jail

READ MORE: Sacred fire lit after overdoses claim 3 lives over 4 days in Tsilhqot’in Nation

Brendan Shykora

Drug bust