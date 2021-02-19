Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)

Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)

Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards

Someone had used city staff emails to impersonate the mayor in attempts to steal money

  • Feb. 19, 2021 1:15 p.m.
  • News

Anti-fraud awareness training will be provided to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt last week.

As it turns out, Mayor Chris Pieper doesn’t need $700 in Google Play cards.

Community Services manager Warren Smith said city council and staff received an email “from Chris” on Feb. 11, asking for the gift cards. But the email came from an unknown Gmail account.

“When I first read it, I thought, ‘This is odd,’ but kind of took it that it was actually from him and thought, ‘No, no, no, this isn’t right,’” Smith said.

IT was notified right away, Smith said, and the individual was blocked.

The unknown individual had accessed city council and staff’s emails through the website, Smith said.

“No actual fraud was committed,” he said, “But there are a number of staff that potentially could have taken that next step.”

With a background in community policing and RCMP, Smith said he’s seen fraud attempts before.

“Time and time again, people get caught up in this and make the mistake in complying or providing information,” he said.

Anti-fraud awareness training will be offered internally, Smith said, noting a request has already been put in with the RCMP.

“We thought it was important to educate staff and the public,” he said.

READ MORE: Fraud alert issued by Vernon police

READ MORE: Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong mother demands traffic calming strategies after child clipped in crosswalk

Just Posted

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Webcams show winter driving conditions along Hwy 1 in Donald, between Golden and Revelstoke. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Hwy 1 west of Golden

The roads in the area have compact snow and are slippery and slushy according to DriveBC

Arrow Heights Elementary. (File)
Another Revelstoke COVID-19 case at Arrow Heights Elementary

It’s the second case in less than a week

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Okanagan Regional Library - Vernon Branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Regional Library welcomes new board members

The board is now turning attention to reopening curtailed services when COVID restrictions ease

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)
Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards

Someone had used city staff emails to impersonate the mayor in attempts to steal money

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mother demands traffic calming strategies after child clipped in crosswalk

Letter to council calls for more action to slow traffic on busy roads after near-miss

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

Most Read