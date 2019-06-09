Living with Large Dogs: Free Talk, photo provided from Infinite Dog’s website

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

Kelowna dog owners can get to know their pups a little better with a free training session.

On Wednesday June 12, Infinite Dogs from Kamloops will be hosting free shamanic dog training sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Herbal One Kelowna.

“Your dog can think more than you realize and can make more choices and decisions that they are currently allowed to. They thrive with more freedom and trust when it is provided,” said Shamanic dog trainer Tamryn Fudge.

The training is structured to show dogs how to navigate life with more independence and more intelligence. “It is a beautiful alternative to obedience training and very helpful for dogs, puppies and problems,” said Fudge.

Some tactics people will learn is how to apply ideas to change their relationship with their dog and ways to make life easier, more loving and more successful together, fudge explained.

Fudge has 20 years of training experiences and is the founder and teacher of shamanic dog training.

She offers workshops and private training sessions.

To register for the free training event or other workshops visit infinitedog.ca.

